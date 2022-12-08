Exclusive: Burnley, QPR, Coventry and Sunderland eyeing Brighton player

Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City have all made loan enquiries for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Undav, who is also attracting interest from teams in Germany and Belgium, joined Brighton in January from Union Saint-Gilloise and was immediately loaned back to the club for the remainder of the campaign.

A stand-out performer for Les Unionistes, the 26-year-old managed to find the back of the net on 27 occasions in all competitions last season while he also chipped in with 13 assists.

Since returning to the Amex Stadium, Undav has been utilised on a sporadic basis by Brighton in the Premier League.

In the eight appearances that he has made in this division, the forward has yet to provide a direct goal contribution for the Seagulls.

Undav did manage to score for Brighton in their League Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers and went on to feature as a substitute in his side’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal in this particular competition last month.

Currently behind Danny Welbeck in the pecking order, there is no guarantee that the forward will be able to establish himself as a key member of Albion’s starting eleven when the Premier League season resumes.

With sources informing FLW that a host of Championship sides are interested in signing the forward for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, it will be intriguing to see whether Brighton will sanction a temporary exit when the window opens.

All six of the aforementioned second-tier sides are currently in contention for a top-six finish and thus the arrival of Undav could potentially bolster their chances of securing promotion if the forward adapts quickly to life in this division.

EFL quiz: Can you name every Championship club’s mascot?

1 of 24 What is the name of Birmingham City's mascot? Beau Brummie Barry Brummie Brummie Bear Blue Bear