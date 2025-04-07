Burnley are plotting a move to sign Salford City prospect Marshall Heys, Football League World understands.
The Clarets rose to the top of the Championship this weekend by beating Coventry City 2-1 on an afternoon that saw both Sheffield United and Leeds drop points, and will be firmly fixated on completing their promotion bid under Scott Parker in the coming weeks.
However, Burnley are also thinking long-term, too, and have identified Heys as a target.
Burnley FC interested in Salford City's Marshall Heys
Sources close to FLW have exclusively revealed that Burnley are eyeing a move for Heys.
“Vibes” – J.J. Watt joins Burnley stars reacting to Jaidon Anthony message after Coventry City brace
Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony secured what might prove to be one of Scott Parker’s most crucial wins as Clarets boss.
The 15-year-old midfielder is held in glowing regard at the Peninsula Stadium, and has been tipped for a big future in the game.
FLW has learned that the presence of former Manchester United duo Chris Casper and Nicky Butt on Burnley's academy coaching staff could potentially aid any potential move, with the latter having been at Salford until earlier this season.
It is understood that the pair are huge admirers of Heys, which means this situation is certainly one to monitor in the coming weeks and months.
Burnley FC target Marshall Heys has already made FA Cup history with Salford City
Heys, who currently plies his trade for the Ammies' under-18 side, made his professional debut earlier on in the campaign, making history in the process.
At 15 years, two months and six days, Heys became the youngest player to ever appear in the FA Cup for a professional club by coming on in the 90th minute in Salford's 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town.
|
Youngest players to represent a professional club in the FA Cup
|
Position
|
Player
|
Club
|
Age
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
1st
|
Marshall Heys
|
Salford City
|
15 years, two months and six days
|
Salford City 2-1 Shrewsbury Town
|
2/11/24
|
2nd
|
Kameron Muir
|
Notts County
|
15 years, two months and nine days
|
Notts County 5-1 Alfreton Town
|
1/11/23
|
3rd
|
Chris Rigg
|
Sunderland
|
15 years, six months and 20 days
|
Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Sunderland
|
7/1/23
|
4th
|
Luke Freeman
|
Gillingham
|
15 years, seven months and 19 days
|
Barnet 2-1 Gillingham
|
10/11/07
|
5th
|
Brendan Galloway
|
MK Dons
|
15 years, seven months and 26 days
|
MK Dons 6-0 Nantwich Town
|
12/11/11
That came after Heys had trained with Karl Robinson's first-team, who are currently 11th in League Two with six games to spare.
Heys has not added to his one senior appearance since then, although he was an unused substitute as Salford were on the receiving end of an 8-0 thrashing away to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the third-round on January 11.
Naturally, the talented midfielder may envisage a more clear pathway to consistent first-team football at Salford, but a move to Burnley could be tempting, especially with the likes of Butt on the coaching staff.