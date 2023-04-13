AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi has been scouted by Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 21-year-old only arrived at Plough Lane in January, signing permanently from Wycombe Wanderers, but has made a strong start to life in the capital - scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances for the Dons.

Premier League and EFL interest in Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi

Al-Hamadi's form in League Two has turned heads higher up the English football pyramid and sources have exclusively informed FLW that a host of clubs have sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks.

FLW understands that Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Coventry, Ipswich, Boro, and Wednesday are all among the sides looking at the Iran international.

What is Ali Al-Hamadi's contract situation at Wimbledon?

Al-Hamadi signed a two-and-a-half deal when he joined Wimbledon in January, which means is due to keep him under contract at Plough Lane until the summer of 2025.

When asked about the prospect of losing in-form players like the young forward recently, Dons boss Johnnie Jackson suggested that the 21-year-old had been signed with the future in mind.

He said: “We bought Ali in – he’s hit the ground running and is flying. But he’s one that we have brought in for this season and beyond – we want to build.

“The beauty is at the top end of the pitch, with players such as him and Josh Davison, we’re going into next season with lads under contract.

“They’re not just for one season – they’re to help us build and take this football club where we want to take it.”

The Dons are on course for a mid-table finish this term but will be eyeing a promotion push in League Two next season.