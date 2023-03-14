Exclusive: Burnley, Middlesbrough and Rangers eyeing Swansea City transfer raid

Swansea City could be set to lose Joel Piroe this summer, with it Football League World’s understanding that Burnley, Middlesbrough and Rangers are three clubs keeping tabs on the striker.

Piroe has been on the Swansea books since the summer of 2021 and has scored an impressive 38 goals in 82 appearances for the club.

However, the Swans are failing to kick-on under Russell Martin in the manner they might want and could be at risk of losing their talisman in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Football League World sources.

It’s our understanding that the Championship’s runaway leaders, Burnley, are admirers of Michael Obafemi’s former teammate, whilst Middlesbrough and Norwich City are two other promotion hopefuls in the second-tier with an eager eye on Piroe.

Rangers offer a very different type of opportunity and Football League World have been told how the Scottish giants have been scouting the 23-year-old in recent weeks.

Interest in Piroe is nothing new, though, with Premier League clubs already expressing interest in the Dutchman.

Football League World understands that Crystal Palace and Everton are two top-flight clubs to have previously explored a deal. Palace held talks in January but couldn’t piece a deal together and Everton also showed an interest but, ultimately, failed to sign anyone.

Piroe started and scored in Swansea’ 3-1 defeat to Boro on Saturday afternoon and will be expected to be involved again tonight against Millwall in the Championship.

