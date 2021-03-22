Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exclusive: Burnley keeping tabs on 20-goal ace thriving at Hull City

Hull City forward, Mallik Wilks, is catching the eye of Burnley as the Premier League side weigh up a summer move, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.  

Wilks has been in electric form for Hull in League One this season, scoring 17 goals and registering two assists, which has manoeuvred Grant McCann’s side into a strong position to win promotion back into the Championship.

The performances of McCann’s forward in other competitions have taken his tally for the season to 20 goals, which isn’t going unnoticed.

Football League World have been told that Burnley are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old and plan on monitoring his performance further between now and the end of the season.

A decision will then be made at Turf Moor about whether to open talks with the Tigers over a potential fee for Wilks.

Wilks has been on the books at the KCOM Stadium since the winter of 2020, when McCann swooped to reunite with him following a brief stint at Barnsley.

The Tykes had moved for Wilks at a time when he was emerging at Leeds United, the club he started his career with but only made one senior appearance for – an FA Cup fixture against Sutton United.

Loans with Accrington, Grimsby and Doncaster Rovers came earlier in Wilks’ career, with the forward crossing paths with current boss, McCann, at the latter.

The 2018/19 season saw him score 16 goals during that particular loan spell.


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

