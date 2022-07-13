Exclusive: Burnley eyeing up transfer deal for West Brom man

Burnley have set their sights on a transfer raid of Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion for defender Dara O’Shea, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Clarets are in the market for a new centre-back following the sale of Nathan Collins to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the young Irishman completing a £20.5 million move back to the Premier League this week.

And Vincent Kompany is now eyeing up O’Shea as Collins’ replacement in a bid to add some international experience to the club’s back-line.

Like Collins, O’Shea is a Republic of Ireland international having amassed 12 caps for his country, and he also has top flight games under his belt, having featured 28 times for the Baggies in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Last season though, a fractured ankle suffered on international duty in September 2021 put the central defender on the sidelines for a number of months, and after spending some times on the bench following his return to fitness, O’Shea started the final five matches of the second tier campaign under Steve Bruce.

Now though, O’Shea could be on the move, with Burnley – who have shown already that they are not afraid to splash the cash – lining up a move for the 23-year-old’s services.