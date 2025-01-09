Burnley are edging nearer to completing a deal to sign Jonjo Shelvey, with the former Nottingham Forest man at the club's Gawthorpe Training Ground today Football League World understands.

Scott Parker looks set to add Shelvey to his midfield ranks to boost their promotion hopes, and the 32-year-old has paste experience of getting out of this division when he was promoted with Newcastle United back in 2017.

Burnley are currently sitting second in the Championship and looking good value to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and Parker clearly feels that adding some experience into his midfield could be key in seeing them over the line.

Jonjo Shelvey is set to sign for Burnley

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Shelvey has been at the clubs training ground today, and has trained with the rest of the squad before Saturday's FA Cup clash with Reading.

Most English football fans will know Shelvey from his time at Charlton Athletic, Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest among others, but he's most recently been plying his trade in Turkey with Eyupspor.

That move hasn't particularly worked out as he hasn't kicked a ball for the Turkish side since late October and he parted ways with the club in the last week, which renders him a free agent.

He only played six times in the Turkish Super Lig this term for Eyupspor, so match fitness is a huge concern for the Clarets, but with him also being a free agent, there's no huge rush to get a deal done.

Burnley could look to tie up a deal before Friday's 12pm deadline for him to be available to face Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, but with FLW able to exclusively confirm that he's been at the club's training ground today, a deal is certainly moving in the right direction regardless.

Jonjo Shelvey would certainly help unburden Burnley's midfield

While match fitness remains an issue for Shelvey, he undoubtedly possesses enough quality to make a meaningful impact in the Burnley midfield.

The Clarets aren't blessed with too many deep lying midfield options apart from Josh Cullen and Josh Laurent, and with the latter of that duo proving this season that he struggles to play three games in a week, Shelvey could help ease that pressure.

Jonjo Shelvey Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 70 14 14

Parker has proved at times he's keen to bring experienced heads into the dressing room, with the Clarets chief overseeing the arrivals of Joe Worrall, John Egan and Ashley Barnes since his arrival, all of whom have promotion experience like Shelvey.