Wigan Athletic, Bradford City and Bristol Rovers are all eyeing a move for former Manchester United prospect D'Mani Mellor, Football League World understands.

It's not uncommon for English Football League clubs to cast their recruitment net into the non-league game, with history suggesting no shortage of gems to be found through such means.

Wigan, Bradford and Rovers all appear to believe Mellor could be exactly that. The Man United academy product is currently catching the eye with Northern Premier League side Macclesfield Town and has earned interest from both League One and League Two ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sources close to FLW have revealed that Mellor is of interest to the trio following a productive season with Macclesfield, who are poised to lift the league title owing to his exploits infront of goal.

The striker has scored 18 open play goals this term to help Macclesfield to a 20-point lead at the top of the league table, and those performances have not gone unnoticed.

Wigan, who represent the most local option for Mellor, are just one of the sides interested in his services.

FLW has been informed that League Two side Bradford and Bristol Rovers are also plotting a move for Mellor, who will have a big decision to make this summer.

Mellor came through the ranks at Man United alongside the likes of Largie Ramazani, James Garner, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong, and was prolific for the Red Devils at age-group level.

He made his professional debut in a UEFA Europa League defeat to FC Astana of Khazakhstan in November 2019 and later spent time on loan with Salford City before leaving United in 2022.

Mellor then joined Wycombe Wanderers but only made nine goalless appearances for the Chairboys across a two-year stay, which included loans to both Rochdale and Sutton United.

The striker signed for National League side Gateshead on a short-term deal at the start of the season but soon wound up at Macclesfield, where he has flourished ever since.

D'Mani Mellor's Manchester United academy stats, as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 67 22 10

Still aged just 24, Mellor will undoubtedly have designs on returning to the EFL and realising his promise, and could do exactly that this summer after an impressive season with Macclesfield.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to leave for Wigan or another EFL side in the summer.