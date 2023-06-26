Bristol Rovers have signed striker Jevani Brown on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old is set to join the club after departing Exeter City, where he was released last month.

After a 17th place finish in League One last season, Bristol Rovers are not resting on their laurels.

Indeed, Joey Barton's side seem to be looking at strengthening this summer, and once again looking to kick on next campaign.

Their latest signing should certainly help them to do so.

How did Jevani Brown perform in 2022/23?

That can be said due to Brown's performances at Exeter City last season, where he scored an impressive number of goals before off-field issues saw his season curtailed.

Prior to that, though, Brown had scored 12 goals and registered nine assists in League One in just 27 appearances.

Indeed, statistically, he was certainly on track to have his best season ever.

Who has Jevani Brown played for during his career?

It is not like Brown's campaign was a one-season wonder or anything like that, though.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton.

At Exeter City in 2021/22, he scored seven goals and registered 12 assists in League Two as the club won promotion, appearing 43 times in the league that season.

Prior to his arrival at Exeter, Brown had spells with Colchester United, Forest Green Rovers, and Cambridge United in the EFL.

Although his time at Colchester was decent, at Cambridge, he produced similar numbers as outlined above, scoring seven and assisting 10 league goals in 2018/19, and scoring six and assisting nine in 2017/18.

In fact, his initial impact at Colchester was so minimal that he saw himself arrive on a short-term loan at Forest Green in 2019/20.

'Is Jevani Brown a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

Considering the numbers he produced at Exeter last season, showing that he can do it at League One level, this does look like a strong signing for Joey Barton's side.

Of course, there are still serious legal issues hanging over his head, but, providing they are sorted ahead of the new season, Bristol Rovers have may have got themselves a good pick up.

Brown should add plenty of goals and assists to the Bristol Rovers attack, though, and with the likes of Aaron Collins and John Marquis already at the club, it must be said that their attacking options are looking strong.

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing Joey Barton is how he keeps them all happy, and gets the best out of them next season.