Bristol Rovers are among a number of EFL clubs considering moves for Huddersfield Town defender Jaheim Headley in January, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Headley has struggled for game-time under Michael Duff and Huddersfield could be willing to let the left-back move on.

Both sides currently reside in League One after the Terriers were relegated from the Championship on the final day of last season, but have endured extremely contrasting fortunes with the January transfer window looming large.

Town find themselves on the coattails of the automatic promotion race behind the likes of Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham as they are currently in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten run in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gas, who recently parted company with Matt Taylor, were able to galvanise themselves under interim boss Dave Horseman to earn a share of the spoils against the aforementioned Red Dragons, but find themselves just three points above the drop zone.

Despite the uncertainty which surrounds the Memorial Stadium in terms of a replacement for Taylor as prime target, Michael Wimmer, was denied a work permit, the West Country outfit continue to prepare for a crucial January window, with Headley one name linked with a potential switch.

Bristol Rovers set to face EFL competition in Jaheim Headley race

Sources have informed Football League World that Rovers are one club who are considering a move for the 23-year-old left-back, although the Pirates are said to face strong competition from several other clubs in the EFL.

Headley has only featured 13 times for the Terriers across all competitions this season, with only three of his seven his appearances in League One coming in the starting lineup, although he was able to find the net in an EFL Cup success over Morecambe back in August.

It has been said that Duff is open to a departure for the defender in the upcoming window, with Headley seeing a major dip in gametime ever since the former Swansea City boss' arrival in the summer, with Town operating in a conventional 3-5-2 system.

Jaheim Headley's 24/25 Record - By Competition Apps Goals League One 7 - EFL Cup 2 1 FA Cup 1 - EFL Trophy 3 - Total 13 1 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 23/12/24)

A product of the youth system at the John Smith's Stadium, the defender has made over 50 senior appearances for Huddersfield in his career thus far, but his current contract is set to expire in June, having been handed a one-year extension in September 2023.

Bristol Rovers move would allow Jaheim Headley to kickstart his career again

Despite the contrast in league positions, a move to the Memorial Stadium would allow Headley to kickstart his career again, with it looking unlikely at this moment in time that Huddersfield would consider renewing his contract unless an extraordinary set of circumstances were to unfold.

The addition of the full-back into Rovers' squad would also provide extra quality and competition in the defensive ranks, and compensate for the recent misfortune of Aston Villa loanee Lino Sousa, who hasn't featured since October 22nd through a hamstring problem.

Of course, the upcoming window presents his current employers with their final chance to garner a profit on their academy product, and with other clubs said to be considering their own swoop, a potential bidding war could be in the making.