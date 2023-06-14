Bristol City rising star Alex Scott is still available as none of the teams interested have met the Robins' £25 million valuation, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

FLW understands that the current situation could encourage one of the newly-promoted Premier League sides to make a play for him.

Scott has emerged as a central figure at Ashton Gate and one of the EFL's brightest talents over the past two seasons, which has turned the heads of clubs in the top flight.

There have been no shortage of Premier League suitors linked with the 19-year-old, including Bournemouth, Liverpool, West Ham United, and Wolves.

However, sources have exclusively informed FLW that none of the clubs interested have met City's £25 million valuation for the midfielder meaning he remains up for grabs.

FLW understands that as a result of the current situation one of the three new arrivals in the Premier League, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town, may make a move for the Championship star, whose talents they saw first-hand last season - though it remains to be seen whether they'd be willing to stump up enough cash.

When does Alex Scott's Bristol City contract expire?

Scott signed a four-year deal with the Robins back in August 2021, which means he remains under contract at Ashton Gate for two more years.

City owner Steve Lansdown revealed in January that new terms had been offered to the teenager in a bid to ward off Premier League interest but has also made it clear previously that the club will not stand in his way if the right offer is made.