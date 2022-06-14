Exclusive: Bristol City, Swansea City and Preston tracking MK Dons player

Several Sky Bet Championship sides are monitoring Tennai Watson’s situation at MK Dons, Football League World has been told.

The men from Milton Keynes narrowly missed out on promotion to the second tier last season, with them falling just short of the top two and then crashing out to Wycombe in the play-offs.

They’ll be eager to keep their side together as much as possible and go again, then, but it appears their task of retaining Watson is going to be a potentially tough one this summer.

Though the club recently exercised an option in his contract to keep him at the club for next season, several second division sides are keen on him.

This site has been told that Bristol City, Swansea City and Preston North End are among the sides taking a closer look at him, as they bid to bolster their sides for the new Championship campaign.

The 25-year-old only joined MK Dons last summer from Reading on a permanent deal, but has quickly made an impression with his performances, and a return to second tier level might be just around the corner.

He scored two goals last year in League One and made 29 appearances, as per Whoscored, as MK challenged for automatic promotion.