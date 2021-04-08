Exclusive: Bristol City eyeing summer move for in-demand Middlesbrough player

Bristol City are eyeing another move for Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga in the summer but there is a lot of interest from elsewhere in the Championship, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

It looks set to be a summer of change at Ashton Gate with a significant number of senior players out of contract at the end of the season and Nigel Pearson looking to shape his squad, assuming he pens a new deal.

Football League World has learned that after trying to sign him in January, the Robins are eyeing a new move for Assombalonga on a free transfer in the upcoming window.

The 28-year-old is a player that City have been keen on for some time but they could face competition for him when he leaves the Riverside in the summer as there is a lot of interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

It is thought the striker may wait to see which sides are promoted and relegated this term before making a decision on his future.

The DR Congo international has proven his quality at Championship level in the past, having scored 75 goals in the division, but has struggled this season and found the net just five times for Boro.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, it seems the forward could be well heading to Ashton Gate and may well be a replacement for Famara Diedhiou, who looks set to leave as a free agent himself.