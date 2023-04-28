Bristol City hope to retain Alex Scott for the 2023/24 campaign in some capacity, with sources explaining to Football League World that the Robins will try to discuss a 'loan back' option in any deal that sees him leave Ashton Gate this coming summer.

Scott has been a real highlight of Bristol City's season in 2022/23, which is heading into its final weeks with fixtures against Burnley and Queens Park Rangers.

Nigel Pearson's side currently sit 14th in the table, adrift of the play-off race and clear of the storm brewing towards the bottom third of the division.

Who is interested in signing Alex Scott?

The 19-year-old is not going to be short of suitors in the summer, having really caught the eye for Bristol City over the course of the last two seasons.

It's Football League World's understanding that two of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Scott this summer are West Ham and Liverpool, who are looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window with an eye on evolving their squad and breathing new life into it.

Scott has thrived in an attacking midfield role for the Robins across the last two seasons, making 89 appearances, scoring six goals and registering a further seven assists in all competitions.

Can Bristol City retain Alex Scott?

Scott is contracted with Bristol City until the end of the 2024/25 season and the club have offered him fresh terms earlier in 2023 in a bid to protect their asset further, as per the Bristol Post.

Sources have told Football League World that there's an expectancy at Bristol City that there is going to be a lot of interest in Scott in the summer. However, the club hope that if a Premier League club do come in for the teenager that they may be able to negotiate a 'loan back' agreement that sees the England youth international return on a temporary basis.

Liverpool were open to Harvey Elliott's loan to Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21 having signed him as a youngster from Fulham, yet West Ham's situation might be different, with David Moyes' squad not flush with depth.

Jack Grealish praise of Alex Scott

Scott is a quality operator in midfield and has impressed in 22/23.

Across the season he's played against Manchester City in the FA Cup and caught the eye of his own idol, Jack Grealish in that game.