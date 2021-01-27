Exclusive: Brighton and Swansea City remain interested in signing 21-year-old

Brighton and Swansea City are among the clubs still interested in in-demand MK Dons defender Matthew Sorinola, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 19-year-old has turned heads with his performances for the League club this season, with a significant number of Championship and Premier League teams monitoring him.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Swansea and Brighton are among the sides still interested in the teenager.

FLW understands that the Seagulls have been so impressed by the defender that they feel he could have similar potential to Tariq Lamptey – who has been one of their breakout stars in the Premier League this season.

MK Dons are hoping that Sorinola decides to remain at the club for at least one more year to continue to develop in an environment that has been working well for him.

The defender, who has featured on both flanks for the Dons this term, made his debut last term and has broken into Russell Martin’s senior side in the 2020/21 campaign – adding one goal and two assists in his 25 appearances so far.

Sorinola penned a contract extension with the League One club in December 2019.

Ahead of the January transfer window, the teenager was linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, Leeds United, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion, among others.

His next chance to impress looks set to come in MK Dons’ clash with rivals Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Saturday.