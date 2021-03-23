Exclusive: Brighton and Southampton making checks on ambitious AFC Bournemouth ace

AFC Bournemouth forward, Arnaut Danjuma, is on the radar of Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Danjuma is currently part of Jonathan Woodgate’s squad at Bournemouth that’s looking to work their way back into the play-off race in the Championship.

So far this season, the winger has made 25 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists, providing dazzling displays more often than not.

A source has explained to Football League World that Brighton and Southampton have an eye on the 24-year-old, who is also attracting plenty of attention from elsewhere in Europe.

It’s also been noted to FLW that there’s no suggestion that Danjuma is looking to leave, with the attacking talent firmly focused on his task on the South Coast of giving Woodgate the best chance of delivering the play-offs and potentially Premier League football.

However, the club are aware that Danjuma is an ambitious individual and his talent will take him a lot higher than the Championship.

Danjuma’s goalscoring exploits have really come to the fore under Woodgate, with the winger bagging four in his last five Championship appearances.

That’s helped Bournemouth retain the pace the top-six are setting, with the Cherries in seventh and holding a game in hand to claw back the three points they are adrift of the play-off places.