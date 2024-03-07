Highlights Gray should prioritize career development over a premature move to Europe's elite clubs for long-term success.

Former Leeds United forward Brian Deane has revealed that he believes young Elland Road star Archie Gray will remain at the club, and has urged him to recall other big moves that came too soon in a player's career.

Gray has made headlines this season with his breakthrough into the senior squad at Leeds, becoming a regular starter for the Championship side despite his young age.

Gray's Championship season so far, as per Transfermarkt Starts (Sub) 31 (3) Minutes played 2772 Goals 1 Assists 2

The 17-year-old's breakout season has prompted some of England's top teams to declare an interest in the young star, meaning it could be a summer of important decision-making for Gray.

Gray himself has previously insisted that, as a Leeds fan, there is no other club he wants to be at, but whether his declaration holds, should the opportunity to play among Europe's elite come along, remains to be seen.

Deane believes Gray moving away now would make little sense

The former England international has experience of rising to the top level of football, having played for Leeds, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Leicester City and West Ham.

Leeds-born Deane believes that Gray's best opportunity to develop his career lies where he currently is, at Elland Road.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Deane said: "No, I think he’ll stay. I think this is the best club for him, where he’ll get an understanding of the game and great development. He’s very well-supported, and the Gray family is very well thought of in the region."

The 56-year-old identified a similar move away from Leeds as an example to the breakthrough starlet of what can happen if a step is taken too soon.

"I think you leave somewhere too quickly or make the wrong move too quickly and it can ruin your career – just look at what has happened to Kalvin Phillips," the ex-Leeds striker warned. "He was lauded, playing for England. He made the wrong move to Man City which perhaps was never going to be the right move, and his career has stalled since then. It’s going to be hard to see how he comes back from that."

Having such huge decisions to make at a young age, Gray will be relying on those around him for sound advice, something that Deane believes the academy graduate already has in place.

He said: "I think Archie has got good people around him and that’s the difference. He will have his Dad, his grandfather and has the support of the people who have seen everything.

"I don’t see how he goes anywhere; it just doesn’t make sense."

Gray should heed Kalvin Phillips' example

As identified by Deane, Kalvin Phillips was once in a very similar position to the one Gray finds himself in now, albeit Phillips was at the slightly more advanced age of 26.

Phillips had recently impressed in the centre of midfield for Leeds, playing a key role in winning the side promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 season and then making waves in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, having risen through the ranks at Thorp Arch.

Earning a place in the England setup, Phillips was also attracting attention from a host of football's elite clubs, and eventually opted to move to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, where his career stuttered, making just 31 appearances in all competitions in the following 18 months, and later agreeing a loan deal to West Ham, where he looks out of sorts due to his time away from regular football.

Gray shouldn't cap his ambition, but if he is to make a big move, he must ensure it's the right time and that he will receive sufficient playing time, something that may not be possible at a top level side due to his relative inexperience.

As Deane suggests, the most important thing for his career right now is regular playing time, which he is getting in abundance at Leeds, so a move this summer may seem a step too soon this summer.

Premier League interest will likely rumble on

A 17-year-old making 31 starts in the Championship and seemingly taking it in his stride is bound to make clubs sit up and take notice.

Furthermore, Gray has been asked to play in the centre of midfield, at the base of midfield and operated for much of the season at right-back, in a show of adaptability that is rare for such a young prospect.

His performances have led to Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Everton, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United, among others.

With the young Leeds star still consistently performing, and having just scored his first senior goal for the club, it is unlikely that the interest will dampen any time soon, and Gray could have a big decision to make on his future.