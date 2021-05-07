Exclusive: Brian Deane reacts as Rangers hunt recent Middlesbrough departure

Brian Deane has weighed up the potential benefits of Britt Assombalonga joining Rangers on a free transfer in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Assombalonga is a player that has certainly caught the eye over the years with much of his career being spent in the second tier of English football.

However, he has had an inconsistent time of things of late with Middlesbrough and has left the club on a free, meaning sides are now welcome to pitch offers to him.

According to Teamtalk, Rangers are among those taking a closer look at such a deal at the moment and Brian Deane has offered his thoughts on such a deal.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, he said:

“I think he’s been very inconsistent but I also I’m not sure if the Scottish league is as strong as the Championship so that might offer some value.

“And the fact that he’s on a free transfer, maybe Steven Gerrard feels that he’s the person who can get a song out of him.

“He’s brought different characters in and they’ve flourished under him. It might work, he might have the attributes that they feel he needs to be able to be successful up there.”

Assombalonga is a player that has scored plenty of goals in the past and if Rangers could get him firing he could well be a hit north of the border.

The Gers don’t want to rest on their laurels and will want more success next season, it just remains to be seen how Steven Gerrard goes about this summer’s transfer window in order to ensure they stay on top in Scotland.

New strikers are probably needed, though, with Jermain Defoe potentially heading for the exit.