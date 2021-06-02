Exclusive: Brian Deane makes admission over Slavisa Jokanovic’s arrival at Sheffield United

Former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane has stated that he feels the club’s appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager makes sense, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Serb has taken on the top job at Bramall Lane from Chris Wilder and will be immediately tasked with attempting to get the Blades back to the Premier League at the first attempt following their relegation in the season just gone.

Well known for his attacking and creative style of football, Jokanovic enjoyed good previous success at Championship level with the likes of Fulham and Watford and achieved promotion with both clubs during his previous stints on English soil.

He will undoubtedly now look to bring in that style with the Steel City club and will be hopeful of implementing his methods quickly in order to garner positive results during the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking to FLW recently, Deane was quick to state the following on the appointment of Jokanovic when asked if he feels the 52-year-old is a good fit for the Blades or not:

“I think the main fact that they have gone and appointed him is that they want to play that attacking brand of football and that’s how they want to move forwards.

“I think it’s a good progression after Chris (Wilder) left the club and I think it’s the right appointment.

“I don’t know who else they had in mind in terms of potential targets to be manager, but he was always the one who made the most sense to me from the early knockings of it.”

Jokanovic averaged 1.56 points per match at Fulham and 1.89 at Watford respectively and is a manager who knows this division like the back of his hand.

His immediate priorities over the next few months will be trimming the current squad and bringing in the right personnel to give the club the best chance of gaining another promotion.