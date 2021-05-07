Exclusive: Brian Deane casts doubt over potential Middlesbrough & Sunderland transfer agreement

Middlesbrough’s plan to sign Charlie Wyke on a free transfer from Sunderland this summer have been questioned by Brian Deane, with the former Boro forward doubting why he would be allowed to make the move to the Riverside Stadium so easily.

Wyke, 28, has spearheaded Sunderland’s push for the play-offs in League One this season, scoring an impressive 25 goals for Lee Johnson’s side.

However, he’s out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer and will become a free agent after Sunderland have manoeuvred their way through the upcoming play-off campaign.

Football League World understand that Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on Wyke’s situation at Sunderland, as Neil Warnock plans to build a squad capable of pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.

Deane, though, questioned whether or not Boro would be able to get a deal over the line.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “Will they get Charlie Wyke? I don’t know. There’s the contract situation and whether Sunderland will sell to a direct rival?

“Of course, Sunderland might be in the Championship next season as well.

“You can link yourself to anybody. There will be agents in there putting the word around and that might be a negotiating tool for a new deal at Sunderland. There could be all kinds of reasons for it.

“I’d be surprised if he was allowed to make that move personally.”

Middlesbrough are preparing to let both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher leave the Riverside Stadium this summer, with Warnock already bullishly starting his summer work.

Wyke, then, is an option to come in and bolster the squad should that pair depart, but even if that deal does materialise, Deane feels that there’s the need for more.

In his eyes, Warnock needs two.

Deane continued: “If Middlesbrough are going to be serious next season they need at least two forwards who are going to offer different things.”

Boro wrap up their season this weekend against Wycombe Wanderers, where they are likely to put the final nail in the Chairboys’ coffin and confirm relegation.