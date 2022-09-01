Sources: Swansea City on the verge of securing Brentford transfer agreement

Brentford right-back Fin Stevens is set to sign for Championship outfit Swansea City before the 11pm transfer deadline, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 19-year-old, who was on the books of Arsenal until 2019, has been linked with the Swans earlier in the summer, and they look to have won the race for his signature with just hours to spare.

Blackpool and QPR have also been rumoured earlier in the summer to be interested in Stevens, who has played three times for the Bees in league action – twice in the Championship and once in the Premier League.

Cup appearances have taken Stevens’ total outings to 10 in all competitions under Thomas Frank, who now is ready to sanction a temporary departure for the youngster.

Stevens, who has nine caps for Wales’ under-21 side, now looks destined for a full season in the second tier, and he will be heading to the nation he plays for internationally to link up with Russell Martin.