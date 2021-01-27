Exclusive: Bradford City set to secure deal to sign 30-year-old on loan

Bradford City are set to sign Mansfield Town striker Andy Cook on loan, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 30-year-old has mostly been restricted to substitute appearances for the Stags in recent months but has been a useful player off the bench, scoring three times in his 20 League Two games this term.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Cook will join division rivals Bradford on loan until the end of the season.

The Mansfield striker will be the Bantams’ seventh signing this month, in what has been a very busy January window for the Yorkshire club.

The move looks to have brought an end to Cook’s time at Field Mill as his current contract with the Stags is set to expire in the summer.

The 30-year-old leaves has scored 10 times in his 52 appearances for the League Two club, never quite recreating the form that saw him score 18 times for League One side Walsall in 2018/19 and 51 goals across two seasons in the National League with Tranmere Rovers.

Caretaker boss Mark Trueman will likely be hoping that Cook arrives in time to be ready to feature against Barrow on Saturday.