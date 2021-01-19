Exclusive: Bradford City open talks in bid to sign League Two attacker

Bradford City have opened talks in a bid to sign Oldham Athletic forward Danny Rowe, a source has exclusively told Football League World.

The Bantams currently lie 19th in the League Two table and will want to improve on that in the second half of the season, with them possessing a handful of games on most around them.

Indeed, they are five points behind Oldham who are in 16th and have played three games fewer than the Latics, with them now trying to snap up Rowe.

The men from Valley Parade have moved to already opened talks over a transfer switch for the player, in what would be a permanent exit from Boundary Park.

The Verdict

Rowe has scored four goals and set up a further four so far this season in League Two for Oldham but could be set to ply his trade for the Bantams sooner rather than later, should this deal go through.

Talks are currently underway with Bradford having trouble in front of goal this season – only three teams have scored fewer in the league and that’s the bottom trio in the table.

Rowe, of course, was particularly prolific during his time at AFC Fylde in non-league football and Bradford will hope he can demonstrate that in claret and amber if he moves.

