Exclusive: Bradford City considering left-field appointment as 41-y/o emerges as contender for vacancy

Bradford City want to speak to Adam Owen as they step up their search for Derek Adams’ successor, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 41-year-old is currently technical director at MLS outfit Seattle Sounders, and whilst he doesn’t boast much managerial experience, Owen has been in the game in different roles for the past two decades.

Most notably, Owen worked as part of the backroom team for the Welsh national team, which included being involved as Chris Coleman took the team to the semi-final of Euro 2016.

The Wrexham-born coach had had other spells with Celtic and Rangers in different capacities, among other clubs, with his only managerial experience coming in Poland with Lechia Gdańsk.

Owen would not last a year in charge of the top-flight club though, after he chose to leave due to a different view on where the club should be heading.

Whilst he is not a name that will be known to many Bantams fans, FLW can confirm that he is someone that the club are keen on speaking with.

Whoever does take over Bradford will be inheriting a side that are 12th in the League Two table, sitting eight points away from the play-off places. Promotion had been the aim for the Yorkshire side this season, which is why Adams was sacked earlier this week.

