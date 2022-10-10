Exclusive: Bradford City, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient, and Morecambe keen on in-form forward

Bradford City, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient, and Morecambe are all keen on Ayr United forward Dipo Akinyemi, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old has 10 goals and four assists in his first 13 games for the Scottish Championship side – form that has helped the Honest Men climb to second in the table and seen him catch the eye of a number of EFL clubs.

FLW understands that Akinyemi is already attracting interest from Bradford, Burton, Orient, and Morecambe despite only making the move north of the border in the summer.

He joined Ayr on a free transfer and signed a two-year deal in July after scoring 16 times for National League South outfit Welling United last season.

A product of the Stevenage youth system, Akinyemi made 16 appearances for the League Two side before leaving to join Dulwich Hamlet in 2018.

The majority of his career has been spent outside the EFL but it seems his hot form in the Scottish Championship could secure him a move back there at some point in the future.