MK Dons midfielder Tommy Leigh is of interest to Bradford City alongside League One duo Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Naturally, clubs are keen to get their houses in order before the window commences, with plans evidently already underway.

That has led three suitors towards Leigh, who could be on the move come the turn of the year despite having only joined MK back in the summer from Accrington Stanley.

To date, Leigh has endured a mixed time of it with the League Two side. MK, meanwhile, have seen their hopes of claiming promotion back to League One at the second time of asking receive a sizable blow following three consecutive defeats in the festive period, the most alarming of which being a 6-3 loss at Newport County on December 21.

Bradford City, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United in Tommy Leigh, MK Dons transfer race

FLW has been exclusively informed that three clubs are forming a transfer race to land the services of the 24-year-old midfielder.

League Two rivals Bradford City are among the interested parties, although joining ex-MK boss Graham Alexander in West Yorkshire wouldn't be much of a step-up at the minute.

That's because Bradford are just one point and one place above 11th-placed MK, and they find themselves three points shy of Notts County in the race for the league's final play-off spot.

But there is also League One interest from Bristol Rovers and Rotherham. Leigh has previous experience in the third-tier, having spent two of his three seasons at Accrington Stanley in League One - and he did make an impression.

Although he's struggled at Stadium: MK thus far, his past performances at League One level clearly haven't been lost on potential suitors.

Leigh could well become the first signing made by new boss Inigo Calderon at Rovers, while Rotherham are also close to the Gas in the third-tier relegation battle and would benefit from a number of incomings next month despite a busy summer window.

Tommy Leigh may already need a fresh start away from MK Dons

While MK's stance on selling a player they purchased only in June remains unclear for the time being, it's rather evident he's not a central figure in the plans of Scott Lindsey, who took over following Mike Williamson's September exit.

Leigh, who had built up a solid body of work with Stanley and even scored 12 times across all competitions in a best-ever season in 2022/23, has struggled for both form and regular action at MK.

Tommy Leigh's career stats, as per FotMob Club Season Division Appearances Goals Assists Accrington Stanley 2021/22 League One 28 8 4 Accrington Stanley 2022/23 League One 50 12 3 Accrington Stanley 2023/24 League Two 43 8 5 MK Dons 2024/25 League Two 17 1 3

His arrival was hotly-anticipated, but the move hasn't played out how anybody would have liked so far. Leigh has started just seven games, and he's yet to make the starting eleven since his side's 3-1 win at Grimsby Town back in October.

He's also managed to feature in just one matchday squad this month, which does make a January departure very much on the cards. MK are already very well-stocked in the midfield department and may have to clear space by offloading Leigh, who has no shortage of suitors ahead of a potential transfer saga in the new year.