AFC Bournemouth are plotting their next move in the race with Wolves for Bristol City rising star Alex Scott, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Cherries reportedly saw their first offer - worth £15 million plus add-ons - rejected by City last week and are now weighing up a second as they look to beat Premier League rivals to his signature.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this year that the Robins are standing firm by their £25 million price tag for the 19-year-old and that remains the case.

Wolves have seen two offers, the latest of which was in excess of £20 million, turned down as well as they're yet to meet the Championship club's valuation of the midfielder.

Bournemouth, Alex Scott transfer latest

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Bournemouth still consider themselves to be in the race for Scott.

FLW understands that the South Coast club are plotting their next move and weighing up a fresh offer as they look to go head to head with Wolves in the battle for the teenager.

It remains to be seen what the size of their next bid will be and if they'll meet City's valuation.

Reports elsewhere have indicated that Wolves are set to return with a third bid for Scott, who manager Julen Lopetegui is a big fan of.

When is Alex Scott out of contract at Bristol City?

Scott penned a four-year deal at City in August 2021, which means he still has two years left on his current contract.

That leaves the Robins in a strong negotiating position - something they're making the most of as they hold out for £25 million.

For the time being, Scott remains part of both Nigel Pearson's first team squad and his plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

The midfielder was part of the England U20 squad at this summer's World Cup but rejoined his Robins' teammates for pre-season and featured in their first friendly on the weekend.

City beat Torquay United 6-2 in a behind-closed-doors game at the Robins High Performance Centre and Scott was part of the XI that started the second half - playing alongside Matty James and Andi Weimann in midfield.

The Robins will be back in action against League Two side Swindon Town tomorrow and the 19-year-old is likely to feature.

Speaking to Bristol Live in June, Pearson made it clear that he still sees the rising star as central to his plans moving forward despite growing interest.

He said: "I expect him to be here, and he’ll be here. That’s how I approach the situation.

“When you’ve got players who are potentially on clubs' wishlists, I think that’s a very positive thing for us because we’ve got good players and he won’t be the only one. We’ve got a number of players who I think would be attractive to many clubs. Them being available, we’re not in a hurry to sell anybody, that’s the bottom line.

“I think there is always going to be speculation about somebody with his amount of talent, and we know a number of Premier League clubs have been monitoring him, so what? No one has yet put a bid in, and in all honesty, if they do, I’m a football manager, that’s up to the powers that be here to make that decision as to whether it’s an acceptable deal or not.

“Even then I think our owners are very keen for us to try and keep our best players because if we have a successful season and get promoted we’ve got a much better chance of keeping our best players.

“You can’t ever rule anything in or out, and I don’t wake up every day thinking about things like that. For me, all I need to know when something happens, apart from that, he’s our player, he’s here, and I’m looking forward to him playing for us again this season, simple as that.”