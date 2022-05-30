Exclusive: Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest ready to reignite chase for Blackpool player

AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are set to reignite their interest in Blackpool winger Josh Bowler following promotion to the Premier League, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old only arrived at Bloomfield Road last summer but has turned heads in his debut season in the Championship – scoring three times and providing eight assists as he’s caught the eye of a number of clubs.

Both Bournemouth and Forest were linked with the Everton academy product back in January and though he remained with Blackpool, it seems he could be set to leave in the upcoming window.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that both clubs are set to return and battle for Bowler after winning promotion to the Premier League.

Forest beat Huddersfield Town in Sunday’s play-off final at Wembley while the Cherries secured the second automatic promotion spot.

The pair are keen to add the 23-year-old as they look to tool up for life in the top flight and will be boosted by his contract situation at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines have triggered a 12-month option to keep Bowler tied down until next summer but you’d imagine they will have to consider any significant bids made for him.