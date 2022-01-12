Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers join Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town in plotting Coventry City transfer swoop

Bolton Wanderers join Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town in holding an interest in Coventry City’s Jordan Shipley this month, Football League World understands.

Shipley has been used sparingly by Mark Robins this season, with the 24-year-old only appearances coming in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

The midfielder completed 66 minutes of the weekend’s FA Cup win over Derby County, but remains waiting for his first appearances in the Championship this season.

Football League World understands that Bolton are amongst the League One sides interested in an agreement for Shipley this month, whilst Oxford and Shrewsbury are two others clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

All three clubs would be open to a loan deal, but a permanent agreement is not out of the question either.

Shipley has made 151 appearances for Coventry over the course of his career with the Sky Blues, scoring 19 goals in the process.

He struck seven times across 42 appearances in all competitions during the curtailed 2019/20 season, as Coventry won promotion back into the Championship.

Last season’s Championship season proved more fruitful for Shipley, with the midfielder scoring three times in 27 appearances, including back-to-back games against Huddersfield Town and Millwall.

