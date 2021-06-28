Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers in talks to sign 14-goal attacker

Bolton Wanderers are in talks to sign Kabongo Tshimanga from Boreham Wood with the player enjoying good form in the National League in the past couple of seasons, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Trotters are heading to League One for next season after sealing promotion at the first time of asking last year in League Two.

Ian Evatt is looking to add to his squad where he can, then, and Tshimanga could be the next to arrive at the club.

Football League World can reveal that the Trotters are in talks with the forward over a move, with him scoring 14 goals in 31 National League games last season for the Wood.

Indeed, he hit 19 goals in 37 league games in 2019/20, so he could well be ready for the step back up into the EFL – he earned a handful of appearances as a youngster at MK Dons.

Certainly, Bolton will hope that is the case as they make their return to the third tier for next season.

