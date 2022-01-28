Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers deal for Rotherham United player done

Bolton Wanderers’ deal for Rotherham United winger Kieran Sadlier is done, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 27-year-old has been on Bolton’s radar since before the start of the January window – with his contract at the New York Stadium set to expire in the summer.

However, Football League World understands that the North West club have got their man with sources indicating that the deal to bring Sadlier to the UniBol is done.

It’s been a busy window for the Trotters as they look to strengthen Ian Evatt’s squad and though he’s struggled to really cement a place in the Rotherham first team, their latest signing is a proven quantity at League One level.

He scored 12 times and added six assists for Doncaster Rovers in the 2019/20 campaign while the threat he poses has been on show in the 2021/22 Papa John’s Trophy, where his four goals and five assists have helped the Millers’ reach the semi-final stage.