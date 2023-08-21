Blackpool are set to complete the signing of attacker Kylian Kouassi from Sutton United, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

It is understood that the Seasides have now agreed a deal with the League Two side for the signing of the 20-year-old.

Who is Kylian Kouassi?

Having come through the youth ranks at Sutton, Kouassi has previously had spells on loan in the non-league pyramid with the likes of Bedfont Sports, Hampton and Richmond Borough, and Chesham United.

The last couple of seasons though, have seen the striker as a more regular feature in the first-team setup at Sutton.

In total, Kouassi has made 46 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side, scoring four goals and providing two assists in that time.

Now however, the striker is set to take the next step in his career, with a move to Bloomfield Road.

Striker set for Blackpool move

Sources have now revealed to Football League World that Blackpool have agreed a deal with Sutton to complete the signing of Kouassi, that will see him make the move to the Seasiders.

Earlier this summer, Blackpool lost Jerry Yates - their top scorer in two of the last three seasons - as he was sold to Championship side Swansea City.

As a result, the Tangerines are now on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, and it is understood that they view Kouassi as a potential star in the making for the future.

Busy summer for Blackpool

Once confirmed, Kouassi could become the ninth signing of what has been a busy summer of incomings at Blackpool.

Goalkeepers Richard O'Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman, centre back Matthew Pennington, midfielders Oliver Norburn, Albie Morgan and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, and striker Kyle Jospeh have all already completed permanent moves to the club.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jensen Weir has linked up with Neil Critchley's side on a season-long loan move from Premier League side Brighton.

Firepower still needed

Despite those additions, it looks as though Blackpool could still need to bring in some attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the Seasiders are still unbeaten at the start of this League One campaign.

But after a 2-0 win at home to Burton on the opening day of the season, and victory by the same scoreline at Derby in the first round of the Carabao Cup, the club have now played out three consecutive 0-0 draws in the third-tier with Exeter, Port Vale and Leyton Orient, highlighting the need for more sources of goals.

That is something the club will no doubt be hoping that Kouassi can help provide, as they close in on completing his signing from Sutton.

As a result of that recent form, the Seasiders sit 11th in the current League One standings, having taken six points from their opening four league games of the season.

Blackpool are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City.