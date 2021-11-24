Exclusive: Blackpool ready to sanction transfer deal as player impresses Critchley

Blackpool are ready to make Owen Dale’s loan move from Crewe Alexandra a permanent one in the January window, Football League World has been told.

The midfielder had been set to join the Tangerines on a permanent basis at the start of this season but failed a late medical after a foot problem appeared, leaving the Seasiders to instead take him on loan from the Railwaymen.

Indeed, the task for Dale in the months since has been to prove his fitness to manager Neil Critchley, as well as obviously his ability, and it appears as though he has managed to do both during his time at Bloomfield Road.

That said, Football League World has been told that Pool boss Neil Critchley has been impressed enough to sanction the deal and, all being well, Dale should make the permanent switch to the club once the January window arrives.

The player recently turned 23-years-old and has been used on and off so far this season across all competitions.

He featured off of the bench for the Tangerines in their draw with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night in the Sky Bet Championship, and will be eager to nail down more playing time in the second half of the campaign as well as in the seasons ahead.