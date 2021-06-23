Exclusive: Blackpool, Lincoln City and Salford City interested in move for ex-Reading player

Blackpool, Lincoln City and Salford City are all interested in a move for former Reading right-back Tennai Watson, Football League World has exclusively learned.

The 24-year-old defender is currently a free-agent having been released from the Royals this summer after Reading manager Veljko Paunovic decided he was not part of his plans at the Madejski Stadium.

Watson has been used sparingly in the first-team at the Berkshire outfit over the last few seasons, making only four appearances for the club since coming through the club’s academy system.

The Hillingdon-born defender has enjoyed two stints on loan from the Royals, having had a fruitful stint at AFC Wimbledon in the 2018/19 season, where he made 24 appearances for the Dons.

The season after, Watson found himself on loan with Coventry City where he went on to make four appearances for the Sky Blues.

Football League World understands there is growing interest in the player from various clubs in the EFL with Blackpool, Lincoln and Salford City among those showing the most interest, but as of yet, no formal offers have been lodged for the right-back at this stage.