League One duo Blackpool and Leyton Orient are both pursuing a loan move for Stoke City striker Niall Ennis, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Potters boss Mark Robins is likely to sanction both incomings and outgoings across his first transfer window in charge at the Bet 365 Stadium, having taken over from Narcis Pelach last month.

Stoke are currently placed 19th in the Championship and supporters will naturally want to see fresh faces arriving in Staffordshire in order to stave off the threat of dropping into the relegation zone, but departures also feel likely and one could come in the form of Ennis amid third-tier interest in his services.

Blackpool, Leyton Orient interested in Stoke City's Niall Ennis

Sources close to FLW have confirmed two League One sides in Blackpool and Leyton Orient are both chasing a loan deal for Ennis ahead of a potential exit from the club this month.

Related Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals Stoke City, Tom Cannon "possibility" for Leicester City The Leicester City boss has revealed Tom Cannon could be staying with the Potters

Ennis has been a bit-part player for Stoke ever since his deadline day arrival from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers last February, having put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 25-year-old, who was acquired by his former Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, started seven times during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign without providing a goal or assist.

This time around, he's failed to start a single match and is yet to open his account in league action, but he did come off the bench to grab the winner deep into extra time in Stoke's 2-1 victory at Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

One has to wonder if Stoke's decision to recall Nathan Lowe from his fruitful spell with League Two leaders Walsall could have an impact on Ennis' future at the club. 19-year-old Lowe recorded 18 goals and seven assists from just 30 games across all competitions for the Saddlers, and his return may only push Ennis even further down Robins' pecking order.

Stoke City's Niall Ennis has League One pedigree with Plymouth Argyle

Ennis' move to Blackburn in the summer of 2023 was short-lived and failed to work out and his time at Stoke has hardly gone according to plan either, but the striker has proven his worth in the third-tier and that makes him an attractive proposition for the likes of Blackpool and Orient.

The Wolves academy product was inspired in Schumacher's title-winning Argyle side in 22/23, as he found the back of the net on 12 occasions and set up a further five goals.

Niall Ennis' career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 13 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2017-2021 Wolves 1 0 0 2017 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2 0 0 2019-2020 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 32 6 3 2020-2021 Burton Albion (loan) 10 0 1 2021-2023 Plymouth Argyle 97 24 11 2023-2024 Blackburn Rovers 13 1 0 2024- Stoke City 24 2 0

At the age of 25, Ennis still has a lot to offer and could prove a shrewd short-term option for both sides in the remainder of the campaign.