Exclusive: Blackpool keen to sign Nottingham Forest player in January

Blackpool are looking to re-sign Nottingham Forest attacker Josh Bowler on loan, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old left Bloomfield Road to join Forest on transfer deadline day before being instantly loaned to Greek side Olympiacos, who are owned by Reds chief Evangelos Marinakis, but has struggled for game time since making the move – with the manager that signed him, Carlos Corberan, no longer in charge.

Bowler flourished during his short time at Blackpool, providing eight goal contributions last season and scoring twice in seven games this term before his exit, and it seems there is hope that he could return to the Championship club in January.

Football League World understands that the Seasiders are keen to try and re-sign him on loan.

According to FIFA regulations, players are only allowed to be registered by three clubs and officially represent two in a single season.

In Bowler’s case that means that the only club he can play for this season other than Olympiacos is Blackpool – something Michael Appleton and co. are keen to take advantage of.