After making Albie Morgan the club's first signing of the summer recently, Blackpool have wasted no time in trying to make their second.

Indeed, with Neil Critchley back at the helm at Bloomfield Road, it seems clear that the club will be targeting competing at the sharp end of League One next campaign.

Of course, their recruitment can help them do that, and on top of Morgan, we believe the club could be set to make their second addition of the summer.

Indeed, here at FLW, we understand that the club have agreed a deal to sign Rochdale goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell.

Who is Richard O'Donnell?

Richard O'Donnell is a 34-year-old goalkeeper, currently playing his football for Rochdale after signing there last summer.

Prior to that, though, the shot-stopper had also featured for several other clubs in the EFL, racking up invaluable experience that he could pass on in the Exeter changing room if the deal goes through.

O'Connell's career began at Sheffield Wednesday, for example, where he made just 20 appearances for the Owls in a spell that included a couple of loan spells.

O'Donnell would eventually depart Hillsborough on a free transfer in July 2012, joining Chesterfield, where he would remain for three years.

During that spell, he only made 17 appearances for Chesterfield, though, with loans with the likes of Stockport County and Walsall offering the chance of regular game time.

After departing Chesterfield for Wigan, O'Donnell went on to have spells with Bristol City, Rotherham, Northampton and Bradford, where he was until last summer.

O'Donnell spent four seasons at Bradford, making a total of 137 appearances for the club - the most games he has played for a single club during his career.

Despite that, though, a move to Rochdale came about last summer, where the 34-year-old featured 44 times in all competitions for Rochdale last season, keeping eight clean sheets.

How long does Richard O'Donnell have left on his Rochdale contract?

When O'Donnell signed for Rochdale last summer, it was announced that he had signed a two-year deal with the club, tying him down until 2024.

To back this up, it was confirmed by Rochdale when releasing their retained list that O'Donnell was indeed contracted for next season.

Is O'Donnell a good signing for Blackpool?

Given the nature of his career and just how experienced he is, O'Donnell could be a good pick up for Blackpool.

He could deputise and be a good influence in the dressing room behind the scenes, and still potentially contribute on the pitch with no fuss if called on.