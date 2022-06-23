Exclusive: Blackpool eyeing up transfer raid for Lincoln City player

New Blackpool manager Michael Appleton is eyeing up a raid on his former club Lincoln City for forward Anthony Scully, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

And the 23-year-old could be the Tangerines’ replacement for fellow winger Josh Bowler, who has one year remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road and looks set to be of interest again to both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

Since his appointment as Neil Critchley’s replacement last week, Appleton has already gone back to the Imps to bring in two members of backroom staff that he left behind at Sincil Bank, and now he’s eyeing up Scully for his playing squad.

Scully joined Lincoln in February 2020 and in his time at the Imps, the Republic of Ireland youth international has scored 24 league goals in 83 appearances.

11 of those came during the most recent 2021-22 season, but with just one year remaining on his deal at the League One outfit, Scully could be ready to make a step up a level and re-join his former boss in Lancashire.