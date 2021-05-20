Exclusive: Blackpool and Lincoln City eyeing swoop for Everton player this summer

Blackpool and Lincoln City could be on course for battles both on and off the pitch in the near future, with Josh Bowler a target for the League One play-off pair; Football League World has exclusively learned.

The Imps and the Tangerines have started off their respective play-off campaigns about as well as they could have with Lincoln 2-0 up against Sunderland and Blackpool 3-0 up on Oxford United ahead of the second legs.

They could battle it out at Wembley, then, and could also be set to go head-to-head for Everton’s Josh Bowler this summer.

Football League World has learned exclusively that the two third-tier sides are interested in bringing him in on a free transfer with his contract with the Toffees expiring this summer.

He’s spent time on loan at the likes of Hull City in the past so knows the EFL decently enough and it’s clear he’s at a point in his career where he’s now going to move away from Goodison Park to try and kickstart his career.

Both Lincoln and Blackpool are interested, and one of them may well be able to offer Championship football next season if all goes to plan in their play-off bids in the next few days.