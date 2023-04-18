Charlton Athletic forward, Miles Leaburn, is on the radar of Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Millwall heading into the summer, sources have explained to Football League World.

Leaburn has impressed at Charlton this season for the Addicks, with the 19-year-old scoring 13 goals and registering three assists across all competitions. 11 of those goals have come in League One, with Charlton currently sitting 11th in the table.

Championship interest in Leaburn

It's been explained to Football League World that Charlton could struggle to hold onto Leaburn this summer as interest in the teenager starts to grow.

There are a number of Championship clubs keen on the forward.

Football League World understands that three of the current top-six have eyes on the Charlton man in Blackburn, Millwall and Luton.

Blackburn could be looking to replace Ben Brereton Diaz in the summer, who has scored 12 goals this season in the Championship. Millwall have a pair of players that have impressed in the goalscoring department this season in Tom Bradshaw (15) and Zian Flemming (14).

Luton, meanwhile, have eyes on any Sheffield United slip up in the race for second. Rob Edwards' side have relied on the goals of Carlton Morris, whose 18 goals have been bettered by only Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyokeres

Aston Villa's interest in Leaburn

There's further interest in Leaburn that's been reported.

The Sun claimed over the weekend that the 19-year-old had caught the eye of Aston Villa already with his 11 goals in 31 League One appearances.

Leaburn is contracted at Charlton until the summer of 2025.

The race for the play-offs

Of the clubs looking at Leaburn, it's interesting that their focus is drifting onto the summer already, given they have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season.

Luton are third in the table and, as above, they have half-an-eye on the automatic promotion race. With 74 points on the board already, the least they can expect is play-off football come May.

Blackburn and Millwall will hope to join them, too, sitting sixth and fifth in the table respectively heading into the midweek round of fixtures. Six teams from seventh to 12th are hot on the heels of that pair, though, waiting to pounce.

Charlton, who are 11th in League One, are 15 points adrift of the play-off picture and 15 clear of the relegation zone, drifting to the end of the season.