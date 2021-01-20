Exclusive: Blackburn Rovers make enquiry for out-of-favour Fulham man as QPR circle also

Blackburn Rovers have made an enquiry to Fulham about a loan deal for midfielder Stefan Johansen, a source close to the club has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Johansen has been left out of Fulham’s 25-man Premier League squad for this season, with his only appearances this season coming in the League Cup back in late September and early October.

However, it seems Johansen could soon be handed an opportunity to return to more regular first-team football during the January transfer window.

FLW understands that Blackburn have enquired to Fulham about a possible loan deal for the 30-year-old, who has been capped 55 times at senior international level by Norway.

Rovers have already made one Premier League loan signing during the January transfer window, with 18-year-old centre back Jarrad Branthwaite joining from Everton until the end of the season.

Currently, there are four loan players available for manager Tony Mowbray to call on – which also includes Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott, Leeds left-back Barry Douglas, and Norwich midfielder Tom Trybull – meaning the Ewood Park club have just one more loan spot available in their squad.

Mowbray has previously hinted that the club could bring in a second defender on top of Branthwaite as they look to source cover for three injured centre backs.

Despite that, Rovers have still made their move for Johansen, who has made 142 appearances in all competitions for Fulham since joining from Celtic in 2016, scoring 21 goals and twice helping the Cottagers win promotion from the Championship.

It has also been reported that Blackburn’s second-tier rivals QPR are considering making a loan move for Johansen this month, with the midfielder seemingly in demand as clubs sense an opportunity amid his struggles at Craven Cottage.