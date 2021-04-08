Exclusive: Blackburn Rovers consider swoop for 8-goal forward amid Adam Armstrong uncertainty

Blackburn Rovers are considering a move for Lawrence Shankland if they lose Adam Armstrong to the Premier League this summer, a source has revealed to Football League World.

Armstrong has scored 19 goals in the Championship this season for Rovers, with the former Newcastle United forward a real shining light for Tony Mowbray in a fairly flat campaign at Ewood Park.

Naturally, talk heading into the summer surrounding Armstrong suggests that he could well be bound for the Premier League, which would leave big boots to fill in Lancashire.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Blackburn are considering a move for Dundee United forward, Shankland, if Armstrong does move on.

The 25-year-old is quite well travelled North of the border, having played for the likes of Aberdeen, St Mirren, Morton and Ayr before making the move to Dundee in 2019.

Since linking up with Dundee, Shankland has fired them to promotion from the Scottish Championship, with the 2019/20 campaign proving to be particularly fruitful as he scored 29 goals for club and country across a curtailed season.

This year, it’s eight goals across all competitions for the Scottish international, which has caught the eye of Blackburn as they prepare for the possibility of losing their own talisman.

Last month, Football League World reported that West Ham United and Newcastle were interested in Armstrong, with Blackburn willing to let the 24-year-old leave for under £20m.