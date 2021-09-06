Exclusive: Blackburn Rovers confident of positive Ben Brereton Diaz solution

Blackburn Rovers are confident that Ben Brereton Diaz will pen a new contract with the club in the near future, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

Rovers will be looking to the attacker to score the goals they need to challenge at the right end of the table this season in the Sky Bet Championship, with him now, pretty famously, getting minutes under his belt for Chile over the summer.

Indeed, it’s been an exciting few weeks for the forward and he could be set for a new deal at Rovers, with the club expecting him to put pen to paper in the near future.

Football League World has been told that the player has been offered a ‘bumper new deal’ by the club and it is these fresh terms that has given Rovers confidence that they’ll be able to tie him down, rather than see him leaving in the near future.

This site revealed back at the end of July that several Spanish sides were taking a closer look at him after he impressed for Chile over the summer on international duty, with La Liga club Sevilla among the interested parties.

Blackburn, though, remain confident that no such exit will come to pass.