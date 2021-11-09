Exclusive: Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley, Bolton and Wigan Athletic among sides eyeing defender

Several EFL sides are tracking Southport defender Doug Tharme, Football League World has been told exclusively.

Sky Bet Championship pair Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers, as well as Sky Bet League One duo Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers are all keen on the player, who has done well for the National League North side this season.

Indeed, if he does leave the club, it appears he won’t have too far to travel with three of the four sides all based in the north-west of England, whilst Barnsley being in Yorkshire is far from the furthest trip he’d ever make.

Tharme, at the age of 22-years-old, only joined Southport in the summer transfer window but has quickly established himself as a first-team regular there, with the club currently 17th at the sixth tier of English football.

It’d be a big step up if he joined any of these four sides, then, but could represent a bargain if he proved a success.