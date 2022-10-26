Exclusive: Blackburn, Blackpool, Middlesbrough and Reading eye flourishing League One talent

Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, and Reading are among the sides that have watched Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss as interest grows in him after a strong start to the 2022/23 season, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 23-year-old left Preston North End to join the League One club on a free transfer in the summer and has flourished since stepping down into the third tier.

Bayliss has been ever-present in the Shrewsbury side this term and a key factor in their impressive form – with his three goals and three assists from midfield helping them fight their way into the top half.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, however, and sources have exclusively informed Football League World that interest is growing in the midfielder.

FLW understands that Blackburn, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, and Reading are among the clubs that have been watching him this season.

Bayliss signed a two-year deal when he moved to New Meadow in the summer meaning he is under contract until 2024.