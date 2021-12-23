Exclusive: Birmingham City working hard to offload multiple big earners in January

Birmingham City are working hard to offload a few of their higher-paid players in the January transfer window with midfielder Ivan Sunjic and Ivan Sanchez top of the list, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer revealed after the 4-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend that captain Harlee Dean has been told he can leave the club next month and it seems he may not be the only player departing St Andrew’s when the transfer window opens.

Sources have informed Football League World that the Blues are working hard to try and get rid of some of their biggest earners, including both Sunjic and Sanchez.

There are believed to be clubs in France and Spain interested, while it is understood that Sanchez is also attracting attention from multiple clubs in the Championship.

Sunjic joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2019 for a fee reported to be in the region of €7 million (£5.9m) and has been a mainstay in the Blues starting lineup since, with the combative midfielder missing just one game so far this season.

Sanchez, meanwhile, signed on a free transfer from Elche in August 2020 but after playing a key role last term, bagging two goals and eight assists, the Spanish winger has played just 23 minutes of Championship football in 2021/22 due in no small part to injury issues.

It looks set to be a busy January transfer window for Birmingham and Bowyer.