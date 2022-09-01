Exclusive: Birmingham City player set for deadline day loan exit

Birmingham City defender Marcel Oakley is heading to Scottish outfit Arbroath on a season-long loan deal, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 19-year-old will pen a temporary deal north of the border before the 12am deadline in Scotland, with Arbroath plying their trade in the Scottish Championship, the second tier of football in that country.

Oakley, a right-back, made his first-team debut for the Blues last season, featuring in two EFL Cup games last August before making his Championship bow later on in the campaign against Reading.

He spent most of the campaign though in the under-23’s, appearing 14 times in the Premier League 2 competition as well as being on the substitutes bench for Birmingham in other Championship matches.

Unlike individuals such as George Hall, Jobe Bellingham and Josh Williams, the latter who also plays in his position at right-back, Oakley will not be afforded such a chance by John Eustace as he heads to get more game-time elsewhere.