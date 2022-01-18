Exclusive: Birmingham City line up timely talks over potential deals for Fulham duo

Birmingham City plan to hold talks with Fulham officials this evening over the availability of Anthony Knockaert and Alfie Mawson, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Lee Bowyer is on the search for signings to pad out his squad at St Andrew’s.

Football League World understand that Birmingham plan to hold talks with Fulham officials this evening with the pair set to face off at Craven Cottage in the Championship.

On the agenda will be Knockaert and Mawson as both players continue to struggle for minutes under Marco Silva.

Birmingham are hoping to thrash out a loan deal for Knockaert, who has managed only four appearances this season over all competitions.

Last year, the 30-year-old spent time with Nottingham Forest on loan in the Championship.

As for Mawson, the 27-year-old centre-back has managed eight appearances across all competitions. However, like Knockaert, there are others ahead of him in the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

This evening’s meeting between the two sides presents Birmingham with an opportunity to discuss both deals with Fulham.

Fulham are looking to cement their place at the top of the Championship table tonight, whilst Birmingham enter the contest sitting 18th.

