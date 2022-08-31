Exclusive: Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic consider late deal for 25-year-old

Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic are considering a late move for Kabongo Tshimanga at Chesterfield, sources have indicated to Football League World.

Both Birmingham and Wigan have endured mediocre starts to the 2022/23 Championship campaign, sitting 21st and 18th respectively at the time of writing.

The transfer window has just days left to run now, with forwards seemingly on the radar of both.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Birmingham and Wigan hold an interest in Tshimanga at Chesterfield.

The 25-year-old struck 24 goals in 27 National League appearances last season, whilst he’s already returned two in his first four appearances of 22/23. Both of those goals came over the bank holiday weekend, in wins over Barnet and Altrincham.

Football League World noted Wigan’s initial interest in the forward back in April, alongside a host of other Championship clubs, which Birmingham have now joined.

Blues have scored just four times in the opening seven fixtures of the season, whilst Wigan have struck five.