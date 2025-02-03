League One title-chasers Birmingham City are in advanced talks to pull off a late deal for Sheffield United's Kurtis Havenhand, Football League World understands.

A flurry of late activity is poised to take place throughout the EFL today, with many clubs eager to boost their squads with last-minute deadline day additions.

Birmingham are no exception to that, and could make a deadline day signing in the form of Blades forward Havenhand, who would be very much a long-term acquisition by the club amid their charge towards the League One title.

EFL League One top-six standings, as of February 3rd Position Team P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 27 +27 63 2nd Wycombe Wanderers 29 +25 59 3rd Wrexham 29 +18 55 4th Stockport County 29 +16 50 5th Huddersfield Town 28 +5 48 6th Leyton Orient 28 +15 44

Chris Davies' side extended their lead at the top of the league to four points after Jay Stansfield inspired Saturday's 2-1 victory over Rotherham United, while they also retain two games in hand over second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Birmingham City's transfer interest in Sheffield United's Kurtis Havenhand

Sources close to FLW have exclusively confirmed Havenhand is in advanced talks over a move to Blues, as he edges closer to a departure from the Steel City.

The 19-year-old, who is yet to make his professional debut, has been a prolific scorer for the South Yorkshire side at under-18 and under-21 level.

Havenhand is held in strong regard at Bramall Lane and signed his first professional contract last July. Last month, the young striker was able to gain senior footballing experience by heading out on loan to non-league side Sheffield FC.

Sheffield United's Kurtis Havenhand will be a signing for the future for Birmingham City

At this moment in time, Davies' side requires little work, so it's no surprise to see Birmingham chasing deals with a clear vision for the future.

Should Havenhand complete his move, he will hardly be getting in over the likes of Stansfield and Alfie May just yet, but Blues will naturally be able to offer a gradual, long-term pathway into the first-team fold.

You would imagine Havenhand would initially feature for Blues' under-21's before sealing a likely loan switch away in the summer, but in the long-run, this looks like a potentially-shrewd capture as far as Birmingham are concerned.